Coronavirus: MOH announces evening closures of select health centres in Oman to limit COVID-19 spread

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the evening closures of select health centres and polyclinics in the Sultanate in an effort to limit the continued spread of COVID-19 as the country grapples with the outbreak.

In a statement released online today [Wednesday, April 8], the MOH has announced the evening closure of seven hospitals in South Al Batinah Governorate as follows:

1. Wadi Al-Maa’wil Health Center will be closed after 9:00 p.m. on weekdays, with clients re-directed to the Nakhal Health Center during the closure period.

2. Wadam Hospital will also be closed from 9:00 p.m. daily, with clients re-directed to the Al Musanaah Extended Health Center during the closure period.

3. The Al Abyad Health Center will be closed after 9:00 p.m. daily, with clients re-directed to the Barka Extended Health Center, or the Nakhal Health Center during the closure period.

4. The Wadi Bani Ouf Health Center, the Al Awabi Health Center, and the Rustaq Polyclinic will all be closed after 9:00 p.m. daily, while the Al Naseem Health Center will be closed during the evening period on weekdays. Clients of these health centres are re-directed to the Barka Extended Health Center during the closure periods.

In related news, the Al Nahdha Hospital in Muscat Governorate has also announced a reduction in patient visiting hours for members of the public.

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, April 8] the MOH said the move comes in an effort to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and in the interest of in-patient safety and well-being.

Visiting hours will be reduced down to two hours per day, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and will be limited to one visitor only per patient, who must be a first-degree relative of the patient.

