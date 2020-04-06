Coronavirus: MoCI to temporarily relax Oman customs clearance criteria on import of select essential goods

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the temporary relaxation on customs clearance criteria on selected food products, health items, and goods into the Sultanate in an effort to ensure their continued availability in the market amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a circular issued to media on April 2, 2020, the MoCI outlined that, temporarily, such essential products would no longer need to meet certain criteria for import in order to speed up the procedures for shipment and receipt of goods.

In the statement the MoCI said it will grant: “Temporary permission to import food products, health items, and goods without product information printed in Arabic, as long as all explanatory data is written in English, with the option of adding another language.”

The ministerial decision has been implemented from the second day of its publication, according to the MoCI circular. The MoCI also reiterated in the circular that importers who violate other approved standard specifications on imports of food products, health materials, and goods will face a fine of no more than OMR 1,000, with the penalty doubled for repeat offenses.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Officials confirm sufficiency of commodities at shopping outlets in Oman.)

Share this