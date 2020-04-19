Coronavirus: MoAF closes fishing village in Al Wusta Governorate

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced the closure of the fishermens’ village in the Wilayat of Duqm.
In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 19], the MoAF has said that the village, located in the Ras Madrakah area of Duqm Wilayat has been instructed to close in a effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus by inhibiting gatherings of fishermen as a measure “to ensure their safety.”
According to the MoAf, the Ministry has also undertaken additional precautions such as prohibiting non-fishermen from entering the fishing ports, and halting excursion boats.
