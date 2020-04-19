Coronavirus: MoAF closes fishing village in Al Wusta Governorate

19 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced the closure of the fishermens’ village in the Wilayat of Duqm.



In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 19], the MoAF has said that the village, located in the Ras Madrakah area of Duqm Wilayat has been instructed to close in a effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus by inhibiting gatherings of fishermen as a measure “to ensure their safety.”

According to the MoAf, the Ministry has also undertaken additional precautions such as prohibiting non-fishermen from entering the fishing ports, and halting excursion boats.

