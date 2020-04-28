Coronavirus: Ministry to keep ticket reimbursement portal for students open until May 3

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education has announced that it has extended the dates of its ‘ticket compensation service’.

The service – which was initiated to compensate students who were studying abroad and affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) for their ticket costs – will now be extended until 2:00 pm on May 3, 2020.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Higher Education would like to announce to students who have not been able to apply for compensation of their tickets that the link to apply for the ticket compensation service will continue on the Ministry’s website for a period of one week, starting from Monday, April 27, 2020 until 2:00 pm on May 3, 2020.”

Omani students who are yet to avail the service can click on this link to begin the compensation procedures.

تعلن وزارة التعليم العالي للطلبة الذين لم يتمكنوا من تقديم طلب التعويض عن التذكرة بأنه سيتم فتح رابط خدمة التعويض عن التذكرة بموقع الوزارة https://t.co/amLohJ5jpF ولمدة أسبوع واحد بدءا من اليوم الأثنين 27 أبريل 2020م وحتى الساعة 2 مساءً بتاريخ 3 مايو 2020م.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/MAnnqeGR00 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 27, 2020

Source: MOH

Share this