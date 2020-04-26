Coronavirus: Minister of Health conducts field visits to hospitals, centres of operation

As Oman continues its efforts in the fight against the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi conducted a number of recent field visits to hospitals and centres of operation in the capital.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, on Thursday, April 23, His Excellency the Minister of Health visit Al Nahda Hospital, the COVID-19 Data Management Center, and the Sector of Medical Response and Public Health.

The visit aimed to view all the precautionary measures that have been taken in addressed the pandemic, and ascertain if they are implemented according to the approved plan for the public health emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the Minister’s visit to Al Nahda Hospital, Al-Saidi was briefed on the various preventive measures followed by the hospital, including receiving and examining patients — especially the cases with COVID-19 in the emergency unit, as well as the admission and follow-up processes. In addition, the visit also included a tour of the admission wards, where the Minister met with medical staff and a number of admitted patients.

The Minister visited the COVID-19 Data Management Center in Muscat Governorate to view its different works, including the process of monitoring and reporting the disease, and the entering of all data into the ‘Tarassud’ application that has been developed for this purpose.

Photo credit: ONA

Dr. Fatima Al-Ajmiah, Director General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate highlighted all sections of the Center, including Prevention & Infection Control, Health of Points of Entry (Airport & Ports), the Data Management & Epidemiological Investigation Section, the Primary Health Care Section, the Support & Promote Health of Isolated Persons & their Contacts section, the Private Establishments section, and Studies & Research. She also reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 cases across all Wilayats of Muscat Governorate.

The Minister of Health also headed to the Emergency Management Center to view the progress of work in the Medical Response & Public Health Sector, including developments of the epidemiological situation of the virus locally and regionally, along with the mechanism of sectoral response in dealing with various scenarios that may occur.

Al-Saidi praised the effective role of the health workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, indicating the significant efforts exerted by all medical groups in various specializations. The Minister also urged all health professionals to adhere to the precautionary measures and to follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health, as protecting the medical cadre is one of the top priorities of the Ministry.

He pointed out that His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik follows with a great interest the developments of the pandemic.

Photo credit: ONA

Furthermore, Al-Saidi affirmed that most countries of the world suffer from a shortage of medical supplies to tackle this pandemic, assuring that the Ministry is exerting all its efforts to provide all required medical supplies, indicating that more than 20 flights have been operated directly to China to import medical supplies and laboratory fluids, as well as provide a number of medicines from other countries.

Due to the cooperation of all citizens and residents, the Sultanate did not witness a sharp rise in the pandemic curve, and the mortality rate in the Sultanate is significantly less than global rates.

The Minister pointed out that Oman is continuing to take all procedures to curb COVID-19, as the Ministry is increasing and extending the scope of examination in all Governorates in order to detect cases early, isolate them, and account for those who have contact with patients.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Coronavirus: Steps may be taken to ease some restrictions in Muttrah.)

Share this