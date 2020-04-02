Coronavirus: Military-Security Committee advises public on checkpoint procedures in Oman

As of yesterday [Wednesday, April 1], the Sultanate entered a new phase in its fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus with non-essential movement between governorates under checkpoint control via a joint effort between the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

To aid the public in ensuring that all procedures operate smoothly for the health and safety of all, a Joint Military-Security Media Committee has issued a statement thanking citizens and residents for their cooperation and outlining key directives the public should follow, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

According to ONA, the joint media committee of military and security departments announced a set of procedures for establishing Command & Control Checkpoints between governorates of the Sultanate.

The joint media panel said that the procedures come in continuation of national efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Military-Security Media Committee expressed thanks to citizens and residents for their cooperation and understanding of the current conditions leading to the curbs which, it said, come within the precautionary measures undertaken by the state to protect public health against COVID-19 by limiting the chances of infection with the disease.

The Joint Military-Security Committee has made the following plea to citizens and residents:

— Stay at home and not go out, except in extreme emergency.

— Carry Identity Cards (IDs, for citizens) and Expatriate Residency Cards (ERCs, for residents) when going out for urgencies, and be prepared to explain your reasons for movement if stopped at checkpoints.

— Show IDs and ERCs at workplaces, in cases where your presence there is justified as extremely necessary.

— Reside at one place during this period and limit your movement between governorates, except for in exceptional emergencies.

— Be aware that appropriate action will be taken against drivers of vehicles observed traveling around frequently for no apparent purpose.

The Joint Military-Security Media Committee has requested the public to adhere to these procedures, which stem from the directives of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.

Source: ONA

Statement announced by the Joint Military-Security Media Committee #ROP pic.twitter.com/M0utNOyLJI — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 2, 2020

