Coronavirus: Members of COVID-19 Supreme Committee visit health facilities

In an effort to carry out follow-up measures on the developments of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman, members of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the Sultanate’s response to the pandemic visited the Directorates of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to view all measures that have been taken, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

Image courtesy of ONA

Members of the Committee, chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, visited the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance & Control. There they were briefed on the efforts exerted by the MOH Technical Committee concerned with tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, along with the procedures that have been taken in the Sultanate to combat its spread.

The Supreme Committee members also visited the MOH Emergency Management Center to get acquainted with the role of the Center, the local and regional epidemiological situation of the virus, as well as the sectoral response in dealing with the various scenarios that may occur.

Photo credit: ONA

Furthermore, the Committee’s members visited the COVID-19 Operation Management Center, located in the Higher College of Technology – Muscat, to closely view the process of reporting the disease and entering data in the ‘Tarassud’ application. The Committee members were briefed on all sections of the Center, including Prevention & Infection Control, Health of Points of Entry (Airport & Ports), Data Management & Epidemiological Investigation, Primary Health Care, Support & Promote Health of Isolated Persons & their Contacts, Private Establishments, and Studies & Research.

In addition, they also visited the Department of Central Public Health Laboratories in Darsait. During the visit, they viewed the process of receiving samples taken from the mouths and noses of patients from the various health institutions in the Sultanate, as results take two to three days to come back. In case the result is positive, the Center will contact the head of the health institution to inform the patient personally in order to take further information before starting the home isolation procedures.

Source: ONA

