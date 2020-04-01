Coronavirus: Measures underway to alleviate COVID-19 impact on tax-payers in Oman

Oman is taking steps to lessen the economic burden on taxpayers in the Sultanate as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

Acting in response to government directives to curb the impact of COVID-19 on the nation, Oman’s Tax Institution has undertaken a number of procedures announced yesterday [Tuesday, March 31] to mitigate the toll of the pandemic on the financial position of those establishments governed by the tax system.

Procedures to be undertaken aim to assist tax-payers affected by the pandemic, help them overcome its burdens, and meet their tax obligations in a manner that spares them from Income Tax Law penalties.

Measures to be implemented include the following:

1. In case disclosures cannot be submitted on the fixed dates, the disclosures can be submitted and their tax paid within a period not exceeding 3 months from its date. In this case, prescribed delay fines and penalties shall be waived.

2. The tax can be paid in installments, and the additional 1% tax stated in the Tax Law will be waived in accordance with terms to be agreed on by the Tax Institution for this purpose, in the event of delays caused by circumstances relating to COVID-19.

3. A tax-payer can object to the linkage or modification of tax or related procedures within 45 days from the date of notification of such actions. In case the objection is received beyond the said period, it can still be accepted if it turns out that the belated objection coincides with the period of implementation of government-imposed precautionary measures.

4. A tax-payer may request an additional grace period for submitting clarifications and documents required for review of objections. If the additional grace period is approved, then it will be considered a period of suspension of the Objection Adjudication Date.

The procedures also include the deduction of donations (proven to have been paid to combat COVID-19) within the Taxation Year 2020—for taxable income—in accordance with the rules set in the Tax Law and its Executive Regulation.

