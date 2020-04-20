Coronavirus: Lockdown extended in Governorate of Muscat; mosques to remain closed during Ramadan

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus has issued new rules, including the extension of the Muscat Governorate lockdown.

The Committee also expressed compliments of the coming of Ramadan to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the people of Oman.

The statements of the committee goes as follows:

– The closure of the Governorate of Muscat through control points has been extended until 10 AM, Friday, May 8th, 2020.

– The Supreme Committee has banned gatherings during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

– The lockdown of mosques will continue across the Sultanate, including for Taraweeh prayers; though call to prayers (Adhan) will continue as usual.

– Gatherings for Iftars in mosques or tents are prohibited. Activities relating to public councils, social, culture and sports will be suspended.

بيان صادر عن اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار #فيروس_كورونا #كوفيد19 تضمن قرارا بتمديد إغلاق محافظة #مسقط، وقرارات بشأن التجمعات خلال شهر رمضان.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/i5lfOQi3aN — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 20, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

Share this