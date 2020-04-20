Coronavirus: Lockdown extended in Governorate of Muscat; mosques to remain closed during Ramadan

20 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus has issued new rules, including the extension of the Muscat Governorate lockdown.



The Committee also expressed compliments of the coming of Ramadan to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the people of Oman.

The statements of the committee goes as follows: 

– The closure of the Governorate of Muscat through control points has been extended until 10 AM, Friday, May 8th, 2020.

– The Supreme Committee has banned gatherings during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

– The lockdown of mosques will continue across the Sultanate, including for Taraweeh prayers; though call to prayers (Adhan) will continue as usual.

– Gatherings for Iftars in mosques or tents are prohibited. Activities relating to public councils, social, culture and sports will be suspended.

Source: OmanVsCovid19

Share this
Related News
Supreme Committee launches new COVID-19 tracking system in Oman
Supreme Committee launches new COVID-19 tracking system in Oman
Coronavirus: ‘Cleanse My Home’ campaign to sterilize 122 mosques in Bausher
Coronavirus: ‘Cleanse My Home’ campaign to sterilize 122 mosques in Bausher

Public Reviews and Comments