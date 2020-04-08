Coronavirus: India to allow export of debated ‘hydroxychloroquine’ to nations hit by pandemic

India, the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter of ‘hydroxychloroquine’ – an anti-malarial drug with unproven efficacy as a Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) medication – is lifting restrictions on the export of the drug after pressure from the US.

This came in a statement on Tuesday [April 7] after India put a temporary ban on the drug to preserve its own domestic stocks.

The medicine, as per reports, is still ‘unproven’ and has no ‘conclusive medical evidence’ to fight against the COVID-19; though, it has also been known to be an effective medicine to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

But on Monday [April 6], Trump claimed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved it for treating Coronavirus, something the organization denied.

He has since stated that the drug has been approved for ‘compassionate use’ – which, as per a BBC report, is a drug that can be administered to a patient in a life-threatening condition, despite not being immediately cleared by the government.

A statement issued in CNBC quoting the Ministry of External Affairs in India stated: “It has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities.

“We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

“After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted,” the spokesperson was quoted as adding.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Courtesy: Shutterstock

Source: BBC, CNBC, India Ministry of External Affairs

Share this