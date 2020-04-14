Coronavirus: How long does it take to get test results back and where can you get tested in Muttrah?

Doubtful about where to get tested for Coronavirus in Muttrah and how long it will take for the test results? Here’s everything you need to know about the tests and its centers in the Wilayat of Muttrah.

As more people continue to get tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate, there has been a steady rise in the number of cases coming to light for the ministry to administer necessary protocols for patients.

With 813 people diagnosed with the disease in Oman (as per data from April 14), government authorities and healthcare workers are now working together and striving hard to conduct the tests on more citizens and expats across the nation – including those in Muttrah, the epicenter of the disease in the Sultanate.

In an exclusive interview with Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, Dr. Salwa al Hashemi, the Head of Crisis and Emergency Department of the Governorate of Muscat, explains procedures for these tests.

She begins saying: “A test can take anywhere between 24 hours and three days.”

This, she says, is because of the numbers of tests conducted every day in these centers.

The doctor also added that there are currently six test centers in the Wilayat of Muttrah, of which four are operational and two more are due to be opened soon.

Locations of the operational test centers are as follows:

– Sablat Muttrah

– Muttrah Health Center

– Hayy al Mina Health Center

– Wadi Kabir Health Center

What can you expect when you arrive at the center?

Dr. Salwa walked us through what a patient will experience when they arrive at the facility.

– First, the patient is provided with a sanitizer to sanitize their hands, and a face mask if they are not wearing one.

– They will then be asked whether they are showing any symptoms. Currently, only those patients showing symptoms are tested.

– Further information that is required to get tested is your name and phone number. People will also be asked about the number of people they live with. AN ID CARD OR RESIDENCE CARD IS NOT REQUIRED FOR TESTING.

Note from Dr. Salwa: This is to see whether the individual can isolate themselves from other people in their homes.

– Following this, nose and throat swabs will be taken for the actual testing.

– The person is then directed to follow necessary safety protocols such as sanitary isolation, hand washing and sanitizing, etc. until the results are received.

There are no people going to houses to conduct these tests, the doctor has clarified.

Dr. Salwa adds that there was a lack of initiative from expats in the first few days, because some people did not have a residence card. However, when they saw others coming for tests, they were encouraged to get tested too.

She then reiterated that the only details that will be collected are the phone numbers, names, and number of people in their homes.

Source: Al Wisal, Ministry of Health

