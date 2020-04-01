Coronavirus: Hospitals in Oman take adaptive measures to streamline care, protect patients

As Oman’s healthcare sector continues to mobilize in the face of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, more public health institutions are taking adaptive measures to minimize risk to patients and staff, and offer streamlined care for those confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

In line with such efforts, the Directorate General of Health Services for Dhofar has announced today [Wednesday, April 1] the re-purposing of the Sultan Qaboos Hospital’s Children’s Emergency Unit in Salalah into a dedicated first-response centre to receive suspected COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued online by the health authority, patients with suspected cases of COVID-19 will be referred to the Children’s Emergency facility for initial examination. The unit will also act as a focal point for examination of suspected COVID-19 patients who have been transferred from other health institutions within the governorate.

All other children’s emergency services have been shifted to the Adult Emergency Unit and any emergency cases involving children will be admitted there.

تعلن #صحية_ظفار بأنه تم تخصيص وحدة الطوارئ الأطفال ب #مستشفى_السلطان_قابوس بصلالة ليكون مركز للمعاينة المبدئية للحالات المشتبه بها ب #فيروس_كورونا كوفيد١٩ المحوله من المؤسسات الصحية بالمحافظة، وأما الحالات الطارئة للأطفال يتم إستقبالهم بوحدة الطورائ الكبار.#وزارة_الصحة pic.twitter.com/Rzxia24grN — صحية ظفار (@dghs_moh) April 1, 2020

Furthermore, the MOH has also announced that, as of today [Wednesday, April 1], Al Nahdha Hospital in Muscat Governorate will be suspending all outpatient and surgical appointments until further notice in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement issued online this afternoon, the MOH has detailed that exceptions will be made for emergency cases, and for cases permitted under the discretion of the attending physician.

An exception is for some cases, those of whom will be contacted with at the discretion of the attending physician, as well as emergency cases.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/OibESaNYeV — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 1, 2020

