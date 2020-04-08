Coronavirus: GCC Ministers issue statement on joint procedures to combat COVID-19

The GCC Ministers of Interior held an emergency meeting yesterday [Tuesday, April 7] via video conference to discuss joint efforts towards, and security matters stemming from, the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reports that the meeting was chaired by Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayid al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chairman of the current session, with the participation of Dr. Nayif Falah al-Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Oman’s Minister of Interior took part in the meeting.

The GCC Interior Ministers discussed a number of major security topics pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and means to curb and limit its spread.

Minister of Interior, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi. Photo credit: ONA

The Ministers agreed on a number of procedures aimed at combatting the virus, including the formation of a high-level joint team of representatives from interior ministries of member states who will meet via video-conferencing to follow up developments, coordinate efforts, and exchange information about security and precautionary measures to curb the pandemic.

The ministers also agreed to benefit from the experiences of countries that battled the pandemic successfully and follow their suit.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers addressed a message of thanks and gratitude to doctors, nurses, and paramedical teams who form the front-line against the pandemic, exerting tremendous efforts in limiting its progress and saving lives.

Source: ONA

Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Interior of the GCC countries discussed a number of important security issues related to the outbreak of the novel #Coronavirus, the ways of handling it and limiting its spread. They agreed on a number of measures. pic.twitter.com/MKMJFc8AtH — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 7, 2020

