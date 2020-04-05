Coronavirus: GCC Health Undersecretaries hold third meeting to discuss COVID-19 developments

As the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continues, the GCC Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Health held a video conference meeting today [Sunday, April 5], to discuss the latest developments and concerted efforts across the region to combat the virus, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The meeting highlighted a number of issues, including the minutes of the second meeting which was held in mid-March, daily situation reports and suggestions, medical supplies stocks, readiness of hospitals, and future procedures to be taken by the GCC states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Plans for evacuation of students and patients from abroad, as well as the necessity of establishing medical supply manufacturing plants for such crises in the upcoming period were also discussed during the meeting.

The GCC Undersecretaries praised the significant efforts exerted by staff working in the health sector and their contribution in tackling the coronavirus, and also praised the cooperation of citizens along with official and civil authorities in these exceptional circumstances.

In addition, the undersecretaries urged all GCC citizens and residents to adhere to infection control standards, avoid attending gatherings as much as possible and maintain all preventive safety measures that are to be followed in such cases. They also stressed the importance of taking information from official sources only and to not pay attention to rumours and news through unofficial social media channels.

