Coronavirus: Free webinar to help steer businesses through the impact of COVID-19

As businesses continue to face challenges they would not have dreamed of a year ago to cope and keep up with the rapidly changing business landscape resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, guidance on how best to weather the economic storm comes as a welcome reprieve.

To help businesses in Oman navigate these challenges, Omanexpo is hosting its first webinar ‘Steering a Business through COVID-19‘ on Monday, April 20, from 11:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. The webinar is organized by Omanexpo with the intent to respond to the need of informing businesses and upholding its commitment in continuing to provide useful, relevant, insightful, and practical information about developments, trends, and innovations in the industry.

This interactive webinar, which will culminate with Q&A sessions after each presentation, will feature speakers that include: Dr. Fatma Al Yaqoubi, Head of TB and Acute Respiratory Diseases Section, Directorate General for Disease Surveillance and Control, Oman Ministry of Health; Dr. Marie-Louise Van Eck, Regional Medical Director, International SOS; Mohamed Nayaz, Partner, Africa, India & Middle East (AIM) Advisory Services, MENA leader for Resilience Services, Ernst & Young (EY); and Craig Ceppetelli, Executive Director (Interim), Office of International Collaboration, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

The speakers will share insights on how to mitigate COVID-19 risks within workspaces, mental health and resilience during a pandemic, and strengthening business continuity and resilience to disruptive events in the MENA region, among others.

Ashley Roberts, Acting General Manager and Portfolio Director of Omanexpo elaborates: “As an exhibition and conferences organizer, we need to continue to innovate and adapt to the current restrictions on hosting mass gatherings by using virtual platforms to enable us to continue to play our role in delivering meaningful events for our customers and markets.”

“We are offering this platform to create new opportunities to facilitate discussion, share ideas and knowledge, while providing continuity for businesses and industries,” he added. “We will also be offering services for companies who need to organize their own webinars.”

The webinar is supported by Oman’s Ministry of Health, Ernst & Young (EY) and International SOS.

For more information, call (+968) 9889-2581. Interested attendees can register for the webinar at: https://events.streamgo.co.uk/omanexpo-webinars-steering-a-company-through-COVID-19.

