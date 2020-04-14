Coronavirus: Free cargo storage period in Oman to be extended, says Ministry of Transport

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has announced an extension on the free storage period for freight shipments at Muscat International Airport’s cargo terminal. The move comes amid national efforts to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued online, the Ministry said that: “Transom SATS Cargo announces to all importers and agents, the extension of the free period for storage of cargo.”

The extension will be valid until May 15, 2020, with a new free period for general cargo increased from 48 hours to 96 hours, and a new free period for perishable cargo and dangerous goods increased from 24 hours to 72 hours.

