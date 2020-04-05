Coronavirus: Emirates, Etihad resume limited passenger service, Bahrain announces lift on airport transit restrictions

In an endeavour to aid in repatriation efforts of its nationals, as well as assure residents safe travel back to their home countries, selected Gulf carriers have announced a resumption of limited passenger services starting from today [Sunday, April 5].

Etihad Airways has announced that outbound passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to select destinations have been coordinated in conjunction with relevant local authorities in the emirate to assist residents who were unable to return to their home countries from the UAE.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has also issued a statement yesterday [Saturday, April 4] announcing that passengers will now once again be allowed to transit through Bahrain International Airport, as per new directives issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority. The statement also enforced that entry into the country is still limited to Bahraini citizens and residents only.

Finally, Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced that it has received government approval to begin operations on select flights for outbound passengers only, starting from tomorrow [Monday, April 6]. In a statement issued online from the airline, Emirates said it had received the necessary approvals from the UAE government to operate routes to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, and Brussels for outbound residents wishing to return to their home countries.

