Coronavirus: Efforts initiated to repatriate Omani citizens stranded in Thailand

The Embassy of Oman in Bangkok has issued a statement to Omani citizens currently stranded in Thailand that efforts are underway in liaison with Omans’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate a repatriation flight for citizens back to the Sultanate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, departing from Thailand on Friday, April 17, 2020.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 14], the Embassy said that it is currently awaiting approval from Thai authorities in order to finalize the flight arrangement. The Embassy asks all Omani citizens in Thailand who haven’t provided their information to the Embassy to call them at the numbers in the Tweet below.

