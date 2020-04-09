Coronavirus: Do you really need to be wearing gloves when going grocery shopping?

With Oman in the grip of the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a trip to the grocery store or hypermarket these last few weeks has meant seeing more and more shoppers running errands while suited up in face-masks and gloves.

But in a statement released online today [Thursday, April 9], Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) advises that gloves should only be used in certain scenarios as they could lead to an increased risk for spreading infection if improperly used.

How so? In a clip from US news station CNN, an American nurse from the US state of Michigan shows just how quickly germs can spread via cross-contamination from gloves in a video that went viral.

When an individual wears a pair of disposable gloves when running errands — like grocery shopping for example — there is a sense that their hands are protected because they’re inside the gloves.

But if a person does not wash their hands after removing their gloves, carries out multiple tasks wearing the same pair of gloves, or touches or uses other objects such as their mobile phone while wearing their gloves, then germs that have been picked up and accumulated on the outside of the gloves could get transferred to themselves or others in what is known as ‘cross-contamination’.

In its statement, the MOH recommends that frequent, thorough hand-washing with soap and water remains the most effective way to limit the spread of Coronavirus, and that the usage of disposable gloves should be limited to the following scenarios:

1. When dealing in direct contact with an infected person.

2. When cleaning an area that was occupied or used by an infected person.

3. By health staff in healthcare units.

