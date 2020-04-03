Coronavirus: Determined Omani doctors join hands with healthcare teams in France to save lives

Muscat: More than 50 Omani doctors are currently working in France with local healthcare authorities to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

France has thanked the Omani doctors for their service and determination to continue working in the country to save lives during the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the French Embassy in Oman, it said: “France and the Sultanate of Oman have been involved for the past ten years in the field of medical training and some 50 Omani doctors are currently training in France.

“At the time of the COVID-19 crisis, the vast majority of these Omani doctors made the choice to stay in France, in hospitals, alongside their French colleagues to fight the disease and save lives.”

“A big thank you to our Omani friends who show solidarity and courage with the French people,” the embassy added.

فرنسا تشكر السلطنة على قيم التضامن والشجاعة التي أظهرها الأطباء العمانيين المتدربين في المستشفيات الفرنسية حين اختاروا عدم مغادرة فرنسا في أزمة كوفيد١٩ بل البقاء إلى جانب زملائهم الأطباء الفرنسين في مكافحة الفيروس وإنقاذ الأرواح. شكرا لأطبائنا نساء ورجالا🇴🇲 وشكرا لفرنسا الصديقة🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/jVB1YAESAB — سفارة سلطنة عمان – باريس (@oman_paris) April 3, 2020

Source: French Embassy in Oman

