Coronavirus: DBBS to no longer accept blood donors from Muttrah until further notice

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has announced today [Thursday, April 2] that it will no longer be accepting blood donations from citizens and residents residing in the Wilayat of Muttrah until further notice.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issue online, the DBBS said the move comes as a precautionary measure amid efforts to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, after the decision to place the Wilayat under health isolation was announced yesterday [Wednesday, April 1] by authorities.

The DBBS has stated that, due to these mitigating factors, “it was decided to stop accepting blood donors from Muttrah Wilayat until further notice.”

(Also read: Coronavirus: Complete closure of roads to Wilayat of Muttrah from today.)

في إطار الجهود المبذولة للحد من انتقال عدوى فيروس #كرورونا #كوفيد١٩

واستنادا إلى قرار العزل الصحي التام لولاية #مطرح فقد تقرر وقف قبول المتبرعين بالدم من سكان ولاية مطرح حتى إشعار أخر pic.twitter.com/BdwMssGw4d — دائرة خدمات بنوك الدم 🇴🇲 (@DbbsOman) April 2, 2020

