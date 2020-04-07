Coronavirus: Credit Oman to offer support to Omani manufacturers, exporters

Omani exporters and manufacturers whose operations have been adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can turn to Credit Oman for support, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The Export Credit Guarantee Agency of Oman (Credit Oman) will continue to support the Sultanate’s export and manufacturing sectors in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting drop in oil prices.

As per ONA, necessary measures have been taken by Credit Oman to provide services and insurance coverage that will help these sectors sell their products locally and globally without worrying about buyers not being paid.

Sheikh Khalil bin Ahmed al-Harthy, CEO of Credit Oman said that the services they will provide support and encourage efforts of Omani exporters to develop their exports, and increase volumes of inter-trade and exports destined for global markets that directly contribute to the arrival of products to countries worldwide.

He added that, since the establishment of Credit Oman in 1991, the world and the region have gone through various political and non-political circumstances, environmental disasters, and many other factors that may directly affect export processes, but Credit Oman has always been a safety-valve to protect the rights of exporters and manufacturers in the Sultanate.

