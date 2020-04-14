Coronavirus: Consumer authority intensifies raids on outlets

As Oman ramps up inspection efforts to ensure enforcement of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19’s directives surrounding commercial activities amid the pandemic, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports that control measures continue to intensify.

As per ONA, Mr. Omar bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority has been keeping an eye on shops, commercial centres, and other consumer service outlets in all parts of the Sultanate to ensure such establishments refrain from exploiting the situation by hiking prices in the wake of heavy demand on their products.

In a statement to ONA, al Jahdhami pointed out that the PACP, in its campaign, has made visits to outlets selling medical items, including safety outfits and sanitizers, to check their availability in abundance and at affordable prices.

The PACP also visited outlets selling farm products to conduct similar checks, said al Jahdhami, noting that the consumer authority has issued tickets to those offending outlets that raised the prices of some goods whose supply went low due to entry (or country-to-country) restrictions, and for which the pre-COVID-19 market status has been reinstated.

Since late February, 2020, a total of 3,703 reports of violations were filed, leading to the handing over of 1,320 tickets to outlets found in breach of instructions that regulate commercial activity, al -Jahdhami elaborated.

He also added that the PACP follows up market activity through its 24-hour Call Centre which transfers violation reports immediately to its inspectors.

