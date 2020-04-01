Coronavirus: Complete closure of roads to Wilayat of Muttrah from today

01 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The roads to the Wilayat of Muttrah have been closed off from the public by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Royal Oman Police.



This came after the Wilayat was placed under a complete health isolation to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure includes Hamriyah, Wadi Kabir, Darsait and its neighbouring regions, and Ruwi.

Traffic to and fro these areas have been closed down.

The closure came into effect today and will continue until further notice, a statement by the Oman Government Communication Center read.

Only vehicles such as ambulances, fuel delivery trucks, fire trucks, and other essential services will be allowed into the Wilayat.

This comes after the Sultan’s Armed Forces established control measures and checkpoints on people travelling between Governorates of Oman. 

Source: OmanVSCovid19

