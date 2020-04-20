Coronavirus: ‘Cleanse My Home’ campaign to sterilize 122 mosques in Bausher

20 Apr 2020
Muscat Municipality has joined forces with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs to launch the ‘Cleanse My Home’ initiative — a campaign which aims to support government and community efforts to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.



In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 19], the Municipality said that the ‘Cleanse My Home’ initiative will see 122 mosques in the Wilayat of Bausher undergo complete sterilization.

The campaign is also being undertaken with the support of the National Organization for Scouts and Guides, and will be carried out over a three-day period.

