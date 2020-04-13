Coronavirus: A’Suwaiq Port receives first shipment of food supplies from Bandar Abbas

As efforts in Oman remain underway to ensure a continuous flow of consumer goods and foodstuffs to the market during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultanate has received its first cargo shipment of provisions from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Abri, CEO of Marafi, announced that the arrival of the shipment was received at A’Suwaiq Port in South Al Batinah Governorate. Dr. Al Abri stated that this direct route was launched by Marafi with the intent of importing vegetables and fruits to supply the local market.

Speaking to ONA, he said that the first cargo shipment was loaded with approximately 500 tons of various fruits, and that the shipments will continue at a rate of five per week.

Dr. Al-Abri said that work is also underway to launch additional routes targeting regional countries of origin, taking into account pricing and speed, to ensure their sustainability.

