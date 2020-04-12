Coronavirus: Activities in light industrial areas to be suspended, says Ministry

As measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman continue, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has called for the closure of all industrial and commercial activities in light industrial areas across the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online on Thursday, April 9, the MRMWR stated that the measure was taken “based on the decision of the Supreme Committee.” Excluded in the decision are those establishments and stores which have ongoing contracts with the government and, those commercial entities that need to get their contracts approved by the municipalities in their areas so that they can continue operations.

The statement also clarified that industrial and commercial establishments that are permitted to remain open in light industrial areas, are prohibited from dealing with the public and should conduct their operations in a self-contained manner so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.

بناءً على قرار اللجنة العليا،إغلاق جميع الأنشطة الصناعية والتجارية في المناطق الصناعية الخفيفة ويستثى الأنشطة والمحلات ذات العقود المبرمة مع الجهات الحكومية والتجارية فقط مع تقديم العقود إلى البلدية المعنية لإصدار الموافقة للسماح لهم بمزاولة النشاط، ويمنع عليهم التعامل مع الجمهور pic.twitter.com/2h9ADqkEBh — وزارة البلديات الإقليمية وموارد المياه – عُمان (@mrmwroman) April 9, 2020

