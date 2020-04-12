Coronavirus: 386 Omani students complete institutional quarantine, return to governorates

The Relief and Accommodation Sector activated by Oman’s Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19 has transported 386 Omani students home to their respective governorates after completion of the institutional quarantine period.

In a statement announced yesterday [Saturday, April 11] by the Government Communications Centre (GCC), the authority has said that the batch of students who had returned to the Sultanate from abroad and been placed into quarantine, have completed their mandatory period of institutional isolation.

Their transport is one such effort undertaken by the Relief and Accommodation Sector during the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak in the Sultanate.

قطاع الإغاثة والإيواء ينقل 386 من الطلاب المبتعثين اللذين عادوا إلى السلطنة وأكملوا فترة العزل المؤسسي إلى محافظاتهم#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/7xJ5Biwsgb — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 11, 2020

