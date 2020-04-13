Coronavirus: 3,746 Omanis have been repatriated, as final batch of 740 citizens arrives

As Oman wraps up its mobilization efforts to repatriate its citizens abroad amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 3,746 citizens have been returned back to Omani soil, with the final batch of 740 nationals arriving back in the Sultanate over the last two days.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), repatriation efforts were facilitated as part of a decision by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19, with flights organized through the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with other departments in the Sultanate.

While some Omanis chose to remain abroad, a significant number of those citizens who returned back to the country included students studying overseas.

3746 citizens arrived during the past two days, which is the last group of citizens who have decided to return home, while others preferred to stay where they are. The Ministry of Affairs, therefore, has completed its program in cooperation with other entities.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/frFDHtQ5WI — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 12, 2020

