Coronavirus: 37 Omani citizens repatriated from Thailand; efforts underway to return Omanis from Morocco

The Embassy of Oman in Bangkok has confirmed the arrival of 37 Omani nationals back to the Sultanate as repatriation efforts continue for citizens abroad.

In a statement issued online on Friday, April 17, the Embassy expressed its gratitude towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their “coordination with concerned authorities” to arrange the transportation back to the Sultanate for Omani citizens in Thailand. The repatriation flight arrived back in Muscat on Friday.

بإشراف وزارة الخارجية وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في السلطنة، غادرت إلى مسقط صباح اليوم الطائرة المقلّة للمواطنين العمانيين المتواجدين في تايلند في رحلة خاصة، وكان في وداعهم المستشار د.أحمد بن محمد الحارثي نائب رئيس البعثة والأعضاء وفريق العمل.

تتمنى السفارة للجميع رحلة سعيدة. pic.twitter.com/WHXgWiXd6L — سفارة سلطنة عمان – بانكوك (@OmanEmbassyBkk) April 17, 2020

Many of the citizens repatriated had been in Thailand for medical treatment and, in a statement issued online by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) on Friday, the GCC outlined the following safety measures taken to ensure their health on the return journey.

According to the GCC, passengers were accompanied by medical staff on the flight, with those patients having tested positive for COVID-19 transported to the Royal Hospital upon their arrival to complete their treatment. Remaining passengers of the flight have been placed under either domestic or institutional isolation, as per protocol measures.

وصول 37 مواطنا عمانيا من مملكة تايلاند مساء اليوم. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/5sTHkEbqUO — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 17, 2020

According to the GCC, efforts are also underway to coordinate the repatriation of Omani citizens currently stranded in Morocco, with the Embassy of Oman in Rabat issuing a call-to-action to all Omani nationals in the Kingdom who wish to return to the Sultanate to contact the Embassy at once on the numbers in the Tweet below.

تدعو سفارة السلطنة في الرباط مواطنيها الكرام المتواجدين في المملكة المغربية والراغبين بالعودة إلى السلطنة، التواصل مع السفارة في أقرب وقت ممكن.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/u9MUnl74Be — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 17, 2020

