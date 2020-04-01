Coronavirus: 2,016 in institutional isolation, 5,000 volunteers mobilized, confirms Head of Relief & Shelter Sector

As Supreme Committee response sectors spring into action in a coordinated effort to support Oman’s communities in the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, a nationwide mass mobilization effort is currently underway.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr. Yahya bin Badr al-Ma’awali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, and Head of the Relief and Shelter Sector has affirmed that the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has begun working, in coordination with members of the sector, on a mechanism to deal with the ongoing situation after the committee’s decisions to activate the Relief and Shelter Sector.

In an interview with ONA published on Tuesday, March 31, Dr. al-Ma’awali stated that, due to its specialized dimension, it was agreed that a medical response sector should unite medical, technical, and health work, with an agreed-upon mechanism for field-work.

As for sheltering places chosen by the sector for institutional quarantine purposes, Dr. al-Ma’awali said: “More than 23 places have been provided in the Governorate of Muscat and the [remainder] in the rest of the Sultanate, which are hotels of various grades. Currently, 2,016 people have been sheltered and [we are] waiting for other numbers of students studying abroad. These cases will be dealt with according to mechanisms determined by the medical response sector.”

In response to volunteers in the field of Relief and Shelter, Dr. al-Ma’awali confirmed coordination with the competent authorities to establish a database. Currently, 5,000 volunteers have been registered, with 320 of them coming from medical and nursing specialties who are ready to start work, as they have been assigned to various shelters in the Sultanate.

Source: ONA

