Coronavirus: 182 Omani citizens repatriated from Saudi Arabia via Oman Air

As Oman continues its mass mobilization effort to repatriate its citizens abroad, the latest batch of Omani nationals arrived back in the Sultanate yesterday evening [Wednesday, April 8] from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement shared online by Oman Air, the airline said that it had operated evacuation flights from Riyadh, Dammam, and Medina in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for Omani citizens wishing to return back to the Sultanate from Saudi Arabia.

An influx of citizens returning from abroad via specially-commissioned flights to the Sultanate are set to land in Muscat tomorrow [Friday, April 10] coming from Tanzania, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia.

We are proud to be bringing dozens of citizens back home from the Saudi cities of Medina, Riyadh and Dammam, in cooperation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We wish them a safe arrival to their homes and families. pic.twitter.com/G95AsygWge — Oman Air (@omanair) April 8, 2020

وصول ١٨٢ مواطنًا عُمانيًا من المملكة العربية السعودية مساء اليوم. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/j2kne0B8N9 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 8, 2020

