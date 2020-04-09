Coronavirus: 182 Omani citizens repatriated from Saudi Arabia via Oman Air

As Oman continues its mass mobilization effort to repatriate its citizens abroad, the latest batch of Omani nationals arrived back in the Sultanate yesterday evening [Wednesday, April 8] from Saudi Arabia.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement shared online by Oman Air, the airline said that it had operated evacuation flights from Riyadh, Dammam, and Medina in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for Omani citizens wishing to return back to the Sultanate from Saudi Arabia.
An influx of citizens returning from abroad via specially-commissioned flights to the Sultanate are set to land in Muscat tomorrow [Friday, April 10] coming from Tanzania, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia.
(Also read: Coronavirus: Omani citizens in Australia and New Zealand to be repatriated on April 10.)