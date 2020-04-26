Commercial center in violation of Supreme Committee’s rules closed in Muscat

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has shut a commercial center in the Governorate of Muscat today [April 26].

In a statement to the public, the municipality revealed that the center was in violation of the Supreme Committee’s rules to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

A tweet issued today revealed: “The Muscat Municipality has closed down a commercial center in Baushar after it recorded several ‘health errors’. The center was also not complying with the Supreme Committee’s regulation to combat Coronavirus.”

🔺أغلقت #بلدية_مسقط بـ #بوشر أحد المراكز التجارية بالولاية؛ بعد تسجيل ملاحظات صحية بالمركز، وعدم اتخاذه التدابير الوقائية التي وجهت بها اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع #كوفيد_19.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/cGSFnjgVRB — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) April 26, 2020

Source: Muscat Municipality

