Commercial center in violation of Supreme Committee’s rules closed in Muscat

26 Apr 2020
Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has shut a commercial center in the Governorate of Muscat today [April 26].



In a statement to the public, the municipality revealed that the center was in violation of the Supreme Committee’s rules to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman. 

A tweet issued today revealed: “The Muscat Municipality has closed down a commercial center in Baushar after it recorded several ‘health errors’. The center was also not complying with the Supreme Committee’s regulation to combat Coronavirus.”

Source: Muscat Municipality

