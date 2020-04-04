Commemorative podcast celebrates the life and times of the late HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

A new podcast from The Anglo-Omani Society celebrating the legacy of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said is making waves online for its insightful exploration of the life and times of His Majesty as he led Oman through its blessed Renaissance, onwards to the global stature it enjoys today, on the humble principle of being a friend to all.

Photo credit: The Anglo-Omani Society

‘The Good Neighbour: A Commemorative Lecture on the Life of Sultan Qaboos, by Jeremy Jones’ is an educational endeavour in tribute to the late His Majesty by renowned scholar and author Jeremy Jones, in partnership with The Anglo-Omani Society.

A Senior Associate Member of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, Jeremy Jones is the co-author of two books on the Sultanate: ‘Oman, Culture and Diplomacy’ (Edinburgh, 2012) and, ‘A History of Modern Oman’ (Cambridge 2015). An eminent scholar, Jones was previously a Research Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and “has consulted for the government of Oman since the 1980s”, according to The Anglo-Omani Society.

The podcast, released on Thursday, April 2, is hosted by Anglo-Omani Society Chairman, Stuart Laing, and delivered by Jones, as he delves into the impact of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s reign and the incomparable advances his leadership had on Omani society, while heralding the important influence of His Majesty on furthering stability in the Gulf.

Listen to the full podcast via The Anglo-Omani Society on YouTube below:

(Also read: Oman’s legacy of peace established by the late HM Sultan Qaboos is appreciated by the world.)

