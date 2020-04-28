Chances of rain and thundershowers across parts of Oman as temperatures inch towards 40C in the city

Muscat: People may receive a short respite from the heat as isolated rain and thundershowers are expected across parts of the Sultanate later today.

A weather bulletin issued by the Oman Meteorology today [April 28] showed the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Al Hajar mountains and its adjacent areas.

Muscat is unlikely to be affected though, as temperatures in the Governorate are expected to hover around the 36-degree-Celsius mark as per the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

Meanwhile, PACA stated that the temperatures had risen to 43.7 degree-Celsius in Sunayinah, while Sur and Rustaq saw temperatures touch 43.1- and 42.6-degrees-Celsius, respectively, yesterday [April 27].

الصورة الجوية توضح انتشار ونشاط السحب المحلية على جبال الحجر والمناطق المجاورة لها مع هطول أمطار متفرقة pic.twitter.com/CT5PssMeB8 — الأرصاد العمانية (@OmanMeteorology) April 28, 2020

Source: Oman Meteorology

