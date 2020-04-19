Central Market in Al Mawaleh receives 6,580 tons of produce to boost market supply ahead of Ramadan

Oman’s Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Al Mawaleh has confirmed the receipt of 6,580 tons of produce, with large varieties of products available in abundance.

A statement issued online by Oman News Agency (ONA) yesterday [Saturday, April 18], further confirmed that the market will receive over 40 additional shipments prior to the busy period ahead of Eid.

Quoted in the ONA statement is Director of the Al Mawaleh Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits, Mr. Othman bin Ali Al-Hattali, who said that, currently, 35 shipments are arriving to the market each day — a figure that is set to increase to more than 40 shipments ahead of the peak period before Eid Al Fitr.



Mr. Al-Hattali also elaborated that the market has also begun development on an update to its facilities, which will include new gates, a larger parking space, and other improvement works both inside and outside of the venue.

وصول 6580 طنا من الخضروات والفواكه إلى #السوق_المركزي بالموالح والمنتجات متوفرة بكميات كبيرة ومتنوعة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/AnpNrdRoYZ — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) April 18, 2020

