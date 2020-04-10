BREAKING: Wilayat of Muscat to be placed under complete health isolation until further notice

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has announced that the Wilayat of Muscat will be placed under complete health isolation similar to that of the Wilayat of Muttrah.

In a statement issued online today [Friday, April 10], the GCC has said that health isolation procedures for the Wilayat of Muscat will come into effect from today until further notice.

The move comes in the context of aiding the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and relevant authorities in curbing the further community spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The statement further outlined that “traffic has been closed on the roads leading to the Wilayat of Muscat” and that the “entry of trucks, foodstuffs, basic and medical services, such as fuel, sanitation, and others, will be facilitated.”

