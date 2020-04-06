BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson in intensive care as Coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has reportedly been moved to intensive care in hospital after his Coronavirus symptoms worsened over the course of Monday.

As per a BBC report published today [April 7], the Downing Street revealed that the Prime Minister, 55, was shifted to intensive care and is receiving ‘excellent care’.

This came mere hours after the PM was admitted to hospital over ‘persistent symptoms’ of the Coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has been authorised to deputise “where necessary”.

The BBC also quoted a No. 10 Downing Street statement that read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Source: BBC

