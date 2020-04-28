BREAKING: Supreme Committee allows reopening of some commercial activities in Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus (COVID-19) has issued new decisions pertaining to the reopening of some commercial activities in the Sultanate.

The new decisions include the opening of some commercial activities in the country, including:

– Money exchanges

– Car workshops

– Fishing boat workshops

– Car accessory shops

– Accessories for fishing

– Electronic sales and electrical shops

– Electrical maintenance shops

– Offices for car rentals

– Offices of renting machinery equipment

– Stationery shops

– Sanad offices

– Printing and xerox shops

– Car repair workshops

– Tyre shops

– Quarries and crushers

Specifying car repair workshops and tyre shops, the Supreme Committee stated that no more than two customers must be present at their shops at any given time.

They have also asked for companies to practice their activities with the utmost caution while abiding by all health requirements directed by the concerned authorities.

* This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details…

اللجنة العليا تصدر في اجتماعها اليوم القرارات التالية :#خليك_بالبيت pic.twitter.com/5CPTCY1S3m — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) April 28, 2020

Source: Oman News Agency

