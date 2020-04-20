BREAKING: Salalah Khareef Festival 2020 cancelled

20 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Salalah Khareef Festival 2020 has been cancelled amid growing concerns over the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.



Announced on Oman TV today [April 20], it was revealed that the decision was taken by the Dhofar Municipality. The festival was due to commence in July to coincide with the Khareef season.

As per the Ministry of Health’s Coronavirus case counter, a total of 10 people from the Governorate of Dhofar were found to be infected with the virus.

Source: Oman TV

