BREAKING: ROP explains Coronavirus lockdown in Muscat

Muscat: In an interview with Oman TV, Major Mohammed Bin Salam Al Hashmi from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) explained the details of the 12-day lockdown of the governorate of Muscat.

The new lockdown rules will come into effect starting from Friday, April 10 (from 10am) and will continue until Wednesday, April 22 (until 10am).

The decisions go as follows:

1) Muscat will be isolated completely from other governorates. Individuals who live in Muscat or reside outside will no longer be allowed to enter or leave the governorate. Only exception will be for emergency cases.

2) Movement will be made possible for trucks that carry food and medical supplies between Muscat governorate and other governorates in the Sultanate. 3) People must only go to their workplace if it is absolutely necessary. This must be arranged and coordinated with a letter issued by the company to the ROP. 4) Employees from outside Muscat can only enter the Governorate if it has been coordinated between the ROP and the company. 5) A decision to extend or suspend this closure of the Muscat Governorate will be made after carefully investigating the epidemiological situation and nature of the outbreak on April 22.

