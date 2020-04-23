BREAKING: Ramadan to commence on April 25 in Oman

Muscat: The Holy Month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, April 25, in the Sultanate, the Ministry of Religious and Endowment Affairs (MERA) announced today [Thursday].

In a statement to the public, the ministry stated that they did not receive any report on the sighting of the crescent moon today.

The moon-sighting committee is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

🔴 لجنة استطلاع هلال شهر #رمضان المبارك 1441 هـ : عدم ثبوت رؤية الهلال ، وغداً الجمعة هو المكمل لشهر شعبان والسبت غرة شهر #رمضان . — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) April 23, 2020

Source: Oman TV

