BREAKING: Oman’s youngest COVID-19 patient makes full recovery

A one-and-a-half year-old child who was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has made a full recovery, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced.

In a statement published online this morning [Tuesday, April 7], the MOH said that the child had been admitted under observation after contracting the virus from one of his parents who had tested positive for COVID-19. The child had symptoms such as coughing and difficulty breathing, and was put under urgent observation in hospital for two days.

The MOH has said that the child is now fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital and back to his family.

Oman currently has 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 67 patients having made full recoveries, and two deaths recorded thus far.

