BREAKING: Oman to begin house-to-house epidemiological investigation in Muttrah from today

Muscat: The Ministry of Health will begin conducting epidemiological investigation on people in Muttrah starting today [April 7].

In an interview on Al Wisal, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, said that epidemiological investigation will begin on a house-to-house level from today.

He added that they will also set up 10 specialised health centers to carry out the test on those whose houses the health staff cannot reach.

This came after 25 out of today’s 40 Coronavirus cases were determined to originate from Muttrah.

The Health Minister also stated that the first death reported from the Novel Coronavirus was in Muttrah, and he believes the first transmissions of the virus were from tourists who came from cruise ships.

