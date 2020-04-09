BREAKING: Oman reports third death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 41-year-old resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 9].

This is the third death of a patient suffering from the disease in Oman.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the death of a 41-year-old resident with coronavirus (COVID-19), which is the third Corona virus death in the country . #MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/Y5DocOnGEG — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 9, 2020

