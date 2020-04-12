BREAKING: Oman reports fourth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

12 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 37-year old resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 12].



This is the fourth death of a patient suffering from the disease in Oman.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: Ministry of Health

National Oncology Centre announces guidelines to ensure continuity of care amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: 386 Omani students complete institutional quarantine, return to governorates
