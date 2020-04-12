BREAKING: Oman reports fourth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 37-year old resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 12].

This is the fourth death of a patient suffering from the disease in Oman.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: Ministry of Health

