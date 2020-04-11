BREAKING: Oman registers 62 new cases of Coronavirus

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Health recorded 62 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [April 11].

This takes the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country to 546, while the number of deaths from the disease is three.

The ministry also pointed out that 109 people have recovered from Coronavirus in Oman so far.

MOH called upon people in the Sultanate to adhere to safety protocols issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus, and to stick to healthy practices such as washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes prior to sanitizing one’s hands.

