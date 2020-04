Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has registered 27 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued online today [Friday, April 10], the MOH stated that the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate is now 484, with 109 having made successful recoveries, and three deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: Muttrah residents asked to undergo COVID-19 tests from tomorrow; expats won’t require residence card for tests.)

Registration of 27 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/erVYtfdmhz — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 10, 2020

Share this