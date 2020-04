Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 25 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 277.

In a statement issued online today [Saturday, April 4], the MOH has said that 61 patients have made full recoveries, with one death recorded to date.

