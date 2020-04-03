BREAKING: Oman registers 21 new cases of Coronavirus

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has reported that 21 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

This brings the total number of patients in the Sultanate to 252. The ministry added that 57 patients have recovered completely from the virus.

No more details on the modes of transmission of the virus were mentioned in the report.

MOH called upon people in the Sultanate to adhere to safety protocols issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus, and to stick to healthy practices such as washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes prior to sanitizing one’s hands.

Source: MOH

